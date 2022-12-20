Aging & Style
Charges filed in shooting just north of Westport that left man dead on front porch

Francisco J. Enriquez.
Francisco J. Enriquez.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Charges have been filed after a shooting just north of Westport earlier this month left a man dead on the front porch of a home.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Francisco J. Enriquez has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police went to the 3600 block of Jefferson St. at 1:10 a.m. on Dec. 14 after someone called 911 and said they heard gunshots.

When police arrived, they found an injured 58-year-old Curtis Henderson on the front porch of a home. He had been shot. EMS then went to the scene and declared Henderson deceased.

Detectives found video from the house, which showed Henderson and Enriquez arguing. When Henderson put up his hands in a boxing stance, Enriquez pulled out a gun and shot him.

Enriquez fired a second shot in the general direction of the house, as well.

Spent shell casings were found at the scene.

Previous coverage:

Man killed on front steps of home north of Westport

