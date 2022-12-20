Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern California

A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.
A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and thousands were without power afterward.

No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred about 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 213 miles (343 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco.

Following the earthquake, more than 55,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people at 3:39 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile (25-kilometer) drive to downtown San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Raytown is considering a measure to add a local sales tax to marijuana. If the Council passes...
Raytown measure would place additional local tax on marijuana sales
Investigators are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire that displaced...
2 kids & 6 adults displaced by early morning house fire in Kansas City
Investigators are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire that displaced...
2 kids & 6 adults displaced in Kansas City house fire
FILE - North Korea says it “succeeded” in the static firing of a high-thrust solid-fuel motor...
North Korea threatens strong military steps against Japan