2 kids & 6 adults displaced by early morning house fire in Kansas City

By Joseph Hennessy and Shain Bergan
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators are working to find the cause of a house fire that forced out a family of eight in Kansas City on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded just after 2:30 a.m. to a house fire call on East 43rd Street and Jackson Avenue. Firefighters worked quickly to knock down the flames and make sure everyone was safe, but the home did sustain significant damage.

No one was hurt, but two children and six adults were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is helping them out.

KCTV5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

