Woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder following child’s death in Merriam

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after being charged in connection with a child’s death in Merriam more than two years ago.

The Johnson County District Attorney said Shelly Christine Vallejo, 31, is set to be sentenced on Feb. 28, 2023.

Jean Pierre Morales was also charged in connection with the child’s death. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 2 to distribution of drugs resulting in death. He is set to be sentenced on March 8, 2023.

Officers were called to a Merriam, Kansas, residence on Nov. 14, 2020.

When officers went inside, they found they found a 2-year-old child who was unresponsive. The child died soon after.

The medical examiner determined that the child’s cause of death was fentanyl intoxication.

According to KCTV5′s previous reporting from 2021, neighbors said Vallejo and Morales were the child’s parents. They also said the child was a boy.

Neighbors recalled an ambulance coming to Vallejo’s parents’ house in the area of 50th and Mastin in November. They said the couple didn’t live there at the time and didn’t have their other kids with them when police and medics arrived.

Half a mile away, in the area of 53rd, was a duplex. Neighbors said the couple lived there with the boy and several other children. They, too, saw police in November. There was a large presence, including crime scene investigators and a coroner’s vehicle.

Neighbors said Morales and Vallejo were arrested at her parents’ home, where they had moved after the boy’s death.

