WEATHER ALERT: Snow and rain on-and-off through Monday

Monday’s Weather Alert is more like a winter weather test, as mother nature prepares to slam the Missouri River Valley with its first significant winter weather system of the season Wednesday night. Today, a weak upper-level low with its respective front brings a rain/snow mix to the area. We should expect on-and-off rain and snow throughout the day, with a snow accumulation ranging between a tenth-of-an-inch to 1 inch. Potentially icy, slick and wet conditions are expected on the roads, so please drive with caution.

Monday afternoon, high temperatures are expected in the middle and upper 30s, with breezy conditions out of the south/southeast between 10 and 20 mph. With the passage of this storm system, Tuesday will yield temperatures starting off in the low and middle teens, with daytime highs featured in the lower and middle 20s. Gusts are expected to be between 15 and 25 mph, which will yield a windchill value range between 10 and 20 degrees throughout the day.

By Wednesday, the storm system we have been discussing for a week is expected to arrive---Rather appropriate, since it will be the first day of the Winter Solstice. We anticipate this area of low pressure to begin snow chances by 10 p.m. Wednesday and will continue throughout Thursday into Friday morning. As of now, snow totals are ranging between 2 inches and 7 inches for the area. Gusts are expected to be between 25 and 35 mph during the event, as temperatures plummet to the single digits on Thursday and negative single digits into Friday morning.

Wind chill values throughout Friday and Saturday are expected to range between -15 and -30 degrees. This type of cold is considered to be extremely dangerous. If you have to be out, please bundle yourself up appropriately. Make sure the home is prepared, and be sure that your vehicle is ready for the extreme cold conditions. Adding several blankets and non-perishable food and an emergency kit to your vehicles will be a good idea. Be sure to have at least half a tank of fuel in your car at all times. Any outdoor pets should be brought indoors during the snow system, and after.

By Christmas Sunday, temperatures will begin to rebound back into the lower 20s, and then by next Monday afternoon, high temperatures will build back into the middle and upper 30s.

