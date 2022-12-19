Aging & Style
Report: B-2 stealth bomber fleet at Whiteman AFB grounded due to safety concerns

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. – A B-2 Spirit, taxies down the Whiteman Air Force Base flightline...
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. – A B-2 Spirit, taxies down the Whiteman Air Force Base flightline prior to takeoff, Aug. 22, 2009. Twenty-one B-2 Spirit aircrafts are assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing here. The B-2's primary mission is to attack time-critical targets early in a conflict to minimize an enemy's war-making potential. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Kenny Holston)(SrA Kenny Holston | Whiteman AFB)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOB NOSTER, Mo. (KCTV) - After a bomber sustained damage due to an in-flight malfunction a week ago, several B-2 Spirit bombers have been grounded.

A report from the Air Force Times stated all 20 of the stealth bombers “are grounded as the service hunts for potential safety defects,” an Air Force spokesperson stated.

They will be down until further notice, according to the report.

The Dec. 10 incident at Whiteman Air Force Base resulted in firefighters extinguishing flames from a bomber that had to make an emergency landing.

The Air Force has not provided additional details about the incident, the Air Force Times stated.

Whiteman has served as the B-2 Spirit’s base since the 1990s. Earlier in December, the Pentagon announced it will debut its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years.

The B-2 was also envisioned to be a fleet of more than 100 aircraft, but the Air Force built only 21, due to cost overruns and a changed security environment after the Soviet Union fell. Fewer than that are ready to fly on any given day due to the significant maintenance needs of the aging bomber.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

