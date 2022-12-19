Report: B-2 stealth bomber fleet at Whiteman AFB grounded due to safety concerns

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. (KCTV) - After a bomber sustained damage due to an in-flight malfunction a week ago, several B-2 Spirit bombers have been grounded.

A report from the Air Force Times stated all 20 of the stealth bombers “are grounded as the service hunts for potential safety defects,” an Air Force spokesperson stated.

They will be down until further notice, according to the report.

The Dec. 10 incident at Whiteman Air Force Base resulted in firefighters extinguishing flames from a bomber that had to make an emergency landing.

The Air Force has not provided additional details about the incident, the Air Force Times stated.

The two-pilot B-2 ― the U.S. military’s most capable nuclear bomber at $1.2 billion per airframe ― has been in service since the 1990s. But the stand-down is a blow to a fleet that already struggles to stay ready for action: Air and Space Forces Magazine recently reported B-2 airframes are available for missions about half of the time they are needed.

Whiteman has served as the B-2 Spirit’s base since the 1990s. Earlier in December, the Pentagon announced it will debut its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years.

The B-2 was also envisioned to be a fleet of more than 100 aircraft, but the Air Force built only 21, due to cost overruns and a changed security environment after the Soviet Union fell. Fewer than that are ready to fly on any given day due to the significant maintenance needs of the aging bomber.

