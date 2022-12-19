Repeat sex offender from Kansas City sentenced to life in prison

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Platte County’s prosecuting attorney says a sex offender from KC has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he sexually abused two girls, who are sisters, at his home last summer.

Brian K. Keeling, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, received the sentence after a jury found him guilty of two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of second-degree statutory sodomy.

Prosecutors proved that Keeling took two young sisters to his home in the summer of 2021 and sexually abused them. The girls were 12 and 14 years old. Keeling’s home was in Kansas City, but within Platte County.

While receiving treatment at a local hospital, the girls told employees that Keeling had made them take their clothes off so he could photograph them. An examination found that one of the girls had injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Both girls were interviewed by an FBI Child-Adolescent Forensic Examiner. While being interviewed, they disclosed further sexual abuse by Keeling.

“Keeling had previously been convicted of forcible rape, forcible sodomy, and kidnapping in Jackson County in 1995,” a press release from the prosecuting attorney said. “He received probation in that case.” The press release continues and states: “In 2003, also in Jackson County, Keeling was convicted of statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy. He was sentenced to seven years in prison on those charges but was paroled in 2006.”

Due to how the prosecuting attorney’s office charged Keeling, which was as a persistent sex offender, the only possible sentence in this case following a conviction was life in prison without the possibility of parole or probation.

“This man is a dangerous sexual predator who hurt many people on too many occasions,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said. “It’s only appropriate that he will finally spend the rest of his life in prison where he can’t hurt another girl.”

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves said, “A serial sex offender, who targeted young victims, will spend life in prison due to the coordinated efforts of law enforcement partners. The FBI, KCPD and Platte County Prosecutor’s Office were committed to keeping our community safe and persistent in ensuring this dangerous offender was held accountable.”

Charles Dayoub, Special Agent in Charge of the Kansas City field office of the FBI, said: “This sentence validates the work done by the FBI and Kansas City Police Department to bring Mr. Keeling to justice for his heinous crimes. Make no mistake about it, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will do everything we can to prevent and bring to justice those who prey on those most vulnerable in our community. This outcome reiterates our promise to protect our nation’s children from exploitation and ensures Mr. Keeling will face accountability for his actions.”

