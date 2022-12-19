Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Monett police search for answers after a woman’s body was found in a creek

A woman's body was found in a creek in Monett.
By Frances Watson and Michael Hoffman
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Monett are searching for answers after discovering a female’s body in Kelly Creek Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to an area near the 100 block of 5th Street. Police identified the body as Jeannie Lester, 62, from Monett.

“Oh, it’s scary. There are several women that live down here and walk by my house a lot of the time,” said nearby resident Darlene Lim. “I hope no one’s in danger because that’s frightening, and it’s not that far.”

Lim lives just down the road from where the body was found. She said she’s surprised that it hit this close to home.

“It’s just right in the middle of town,” said Lim. “I think that’s really what’s scary about it to me is, you know, we hear about bodies found somewhere else, but not right in the middle of town. I hope there’s no danger to the rest of us.”

The Barry County Coroner will perform an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Authorities say there is no immediate danger to the community.

If you have any information about this case, you’re urged to call the Monett Police Department Investigations Unit at (417)235-4241 or The Barry County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 635-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regular gas prices at the H-E-B off William D. Fitch Pkwy.
Kansas City gas prices fall 60 cents in a month as downward trend continues
Doctors are urging everyone to get a flu shot before traveling for the holidays.
Doctors urge people to get flu shots before traveling for holidays
In December 2018, investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say two-year-old...
Four years since toddler suffered abuse, his family still seeks answers and justice
Kansas City area crews are getting ready for the snowfall Monday and a larger winter storm...
KC metro snow crews prepare for the winter weather
In December 2018, investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say two-year-old...
Four years since toddler suffered abuse, his family still seeks answers and justice