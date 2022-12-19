Monett police search for answers after a woman’s body was found in a creek

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Monett are searching for answers after discovering a female’s body in Kelly Creek Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to an area near the 100 block of 5th Street. Police identified the body as Jeannie Lester, 62, from Monett.

“Oh, it’s scary. There are several women that live down here and walk by my house a lot of the time,” said nearby resident Darlene Lim. “I hope no one’s in danger because that’s frightening, and it’s not that far.”

Lim lives just down the road from where the body was found. She said she’s surprised that it hit this close to home.

“It’s just right in the middle of town,” said Lim. “I think that’s really what’s scary about it to me is, you know, we hear about bodies found somewhere else, but not right in the middle of town. I hope there’s no danger to the rest of us.”

The Barry County Coroner will perform an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Authorities say there is no immediate danger to the community.

If you have any information about this case, you’re urged to call the Monett Police Department Investigations Unit at (417)235-4241 or The Barry County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 635-TIPS (8477).

