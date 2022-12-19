Man shot to death in overnight Independence homicide
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one man died after a shooting in the overnight hours.
The Independence Police Department stated officers received a call about midnight of a shooting in the 800 block of East Pacific Avenue.
When first responders arrived, they found a man outside a residence was shot.
Despite medical aid, the victim died at the scene, police said. There was no information regarding a suspected shooter.
Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.
