Man shot to death in overnight Independence homicide

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one man died after a shooting in the overnight hours.

The Independence Police Department stated officers received a call about midnight of a shooting in the 800 block of East Pacific Avenue.

When first responders arrived, they found a man outside a residence was shot.

Despite medical aid, the victim died at the scene, police said. There was no information regarding a suspected shooter.

Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

