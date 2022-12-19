KC metro snow crews prepare for the winter weather

OVERLAND PARK, Ks./KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Crews are out early Monday morning preparing for snow accumulation on the roads, including in Overland Park, where they sent out crews as early as midnight to make sure drivers are heading to work and school safely.

Some areas of the Kansas City metro could see an inch of snow Monday---and several inches later in the week---so several area snow units are making plans now for safety later.

If you are driving this early and do see these trucks out, make sure to stay 100 feet back for them to work.

Click here to see Overland Park’s plow map and see how road clearing is going. Click here for Kansas City, MO’s snow map.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers that even a small amount of snow on pavement causes slippery conditions and impacts travel, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. They advise drivers to slow down and give themselves extra time to travel.

Click here for helpful winter weather resources.

