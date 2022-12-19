Aging & Style
Kansas City gas prices fall 60 cents in a month as downward trend continues

Regular gas prices at the H-E-B off William D. Fitch Pkwy.
Regular gas prices at the H-E-B off William D. Fitch Pkwy.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City area gas prices are continuing their dramatic tumble, this time falling 14 cents in the past week and 60 cents in the past month.

The average cost of a gallon of gas in the metro is $2.63. That number is 30 cents lower than this point last year.

The national average has seen a similar trend, falling 12 cents in the past week and 57 cents in the past month, according to Gas Buddy, an organization that monitors and analyzes gas prices across the country.

Diesel prices have also decreased, falling 14 cents in the past week, as the cost per gallon stands at $4.77.

“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range.”

