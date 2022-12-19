Information wanted in Sunday night KCK homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a deadly shooting.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers were made aware of a shooting report just before 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street.

When police arrived, they found someone with apparent gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a hospital and died from their injuries.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

