Information wanted in Sunday night KCK homicide shooting
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a deadly shooting.
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers were made aware of a shooting report just before 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street.
When police arrived, they found someone with apparent gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a hospital and died from their injuries.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
