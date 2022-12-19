FORECAST: Snow on Monday, wind chills well below zero late in the work week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Active weather will setup across the area early Monday as snow showers develop moving west to east.

As temperatures gradually warm above freezing after sunrise rain will eventually mix in with snow making for a sloppy mess on the roads. Accumulating snowfall will be the highest mainly for those on the Kansas side of our viewing area.

This will not be a significant snowfall event, but could cause some travel delays. We are still expecting anywhere from a dusting up to 1.5″ of snow while some areas farther west could get as high as 2″.

Accumulation will highly depend on our temperatures. The warmer we get above freezing will make all of the difference in how much rain mixes with snow and that’s the part that makes forecasting these totals so difficult.

After that we’ll be focusing on a storm system that will bring widespread snow to the area along with dangerous cold to follow. Temperatures will drastically fall from the single digits Thursday into several degrees below zero on Friday. Add in strong northwest winds to temperatures that cold and that will bring feels like temperatures between -35 to -25 degrees by early Friday. Bitter cold air lingers into the holiday weekend and that should allow for some of Thursday’s snow to still be on the ground by Christmas morning.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.