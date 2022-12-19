Aging & Style
Doctors urge people to get flu shots before traveling for holidays

Doctors are urging everyone to get a flu shot before traveling for the holidays.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Doctors are urging everyone to get a flu shot before traveling for the holidays.

The flu is a growing problem in Missouri, and across the country, right now.

There were more than 13,000 flu cases during the last week of data in early December in Missouri.

That’s three times more than in mid-November.

The CDC says flu cases are high or very high in almost all states right now.

