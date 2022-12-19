Bill named after Kansas teen aims to target drug dealers on Snapchat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new bill named after a teenager in Kansas who lost his life from a fentanyl overdose aims to target those who deal the drugs over social media platforms such as Snapchat.

On Monday, Dec. 19, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says that he and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) announced bipartisan legislation that would hold social media companies responsible for reporting illicit fentanyl activity on their platforms to law enforcement.

Marshall said the Cooper Davis Act - named after a Kansas teen who lost his life to fentanyl poisoning in the summer of 2021 - would strengthen previous legislation he announced in September and includes feedback from federal agencies, victim families, Snap Inc., law enforcement and more.

“Fentanyl is the deadliest drug our nation has ever seen, and nearly every day in Kansas somebody dies from a poisoning,” Marshall said. “Just one pill can kill, and in Cooper’s case, it only took half a pill to take his life. I am proud to team up with Senator Shaheen and Libby Davis on the Cooper Davis Act that will empower law enforcement officials to prosecute those who prey on America’s youth. We will not rest in our fight to stop this terrible scourge that is killing Americans at record rates. Without a doubt, Cooper and all those have been poisoned deserve our best fight.”

The Senator noted that Cooper was a thriving Kansas teen who tragically lost his life after he took half of a counterfeit pill that contained a lethal dose of fentanyl. He was 16. He and his three friends shared two blue pills they believed to be Percocet bought by a friend who connected with a drug dealer in Missouri through Snapchat.

“I want to thank Senators Marshall and Shaheen for coming together and for all their hard work to strengthen the Cooper Davis Act. We lost our 16-year-old son Cooper just over a year ago after he took half of a pill he thought was a prescription Percocet. His toxicology report revealed there was no Percocet at all, only fentanyl. He had been deceived to death,” said Libby Davis, Cooper’s mother. “That day, Cooper made a decision that ended his life, and like so many other teens across our country, he did not get the chance to learn from his mistake. Social media apps should not be ok with their platforms being a vehicle for the Mexican cartels’ drug distribution that results in the loss of countless American lives. A higher level of accountability for social media companies as it relates to illicit drug activity is needed more than ever.”

His death is similar to others throughout the nation.

“Fentanyl is fueling the addiction crisis, and too many young people across New Hampshire and the nation are falling victim by acquiring drugs through social media. Social media companies have a responsibility to report illicit drug activity on their platforms. That’s why I’m introducing this bipartisan bill with Senator Marshall to increase reporting requirements for social media companies, providing essential data to law enforcement to stem the flow of illicit drugs,” Shaheen said. “As the substance use disorder crisis continues to evolve, so must our response. This epidemic has wrought enough havoc and heartbreak on our communities – we must protect future generations from succumbing to addiction.”

In recent years, Marshall indicated that organized drug cartels have dominated fentanyl trafficking in the nation - setting up sophisticated networks online via social media. An investigation found an alarming rate of these deadly pills had been acquired through social medial platforms.

Within a 5-month period, the Senator said the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated 390 drug-poisoning investigations and found 129 had direct ties to social media. Unfortunately, he said federal agencies do not have the necessary data and resources to intervene and prevent the increasing crisis.

“Snap is committed to doing everything we can to combat the national fentanyl epidemic,” said Jennifer Stout, Vice President for Global Public Policy. “We appreciate Senator Marshall and Senator Shaheen’s work on this critical topic, and look forward to continuing to work with them on this important legislation.”

Marshall said the legislation would require social media companies and other communication service providers to more actively work with federal agencies to fight the sale of illegal drugs on their platforms. Specifically, he said it would establish a comprehensive and standardized reporting plan to enable the DEA to better identify and dismantle international crime networks and save lives.

Marshall also noted that the legislation would require the U.S. Department of Justice to better coordinate with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, state and local law enforcement, INTERPOL and other foreign law enforcement agencies. He said social media companies and other service providers already have similar reporting requirements for child sexual exploitation under the PROTECT our Children Act of 2008.

