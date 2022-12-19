Aging & Style
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say

Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21 (bottom left); Romekia Robinson, 21 (bottom center); and Marquina Capers, 23 (bottom right).(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)
By Amia Lewis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) – Five women are facing charges after police say they stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store and then led police on a high-speed chase.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called about a robbery at the store on Wednesday evening. Police said the suspects sped away in a vehicle as officers approached the scene.

Officers followed the car, which was clocked at traveling 133 mph. The suspects then began throwing the stolen merchandise out of the car’s windows, police said.

Police said the vehicle was finally stopped, and all five women inside the car were arrested. All five women are from Shreveport, Louisiana, which is about 70 miles south of the Ulta Beauty store in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Police arrested:

  • Kyshawn Winston, 23
  • Deja Hunter, 22
  • Kayla Jones, 21
  • Romekia Robinson, 21
  • Marquina Capers, 23

Following a search, police said they found the stolen Ulta items inside the getaway car, along with a gun. The merchandise was valued at $6,000.

The women are facing a variety of charges and are being held at the Miller County Jail.

