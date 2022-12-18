Aging & Style
Report: Toney to return, Hardman expected back against Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a pass...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs expect to get wide receiver Kadarius Toney back on Sunday against the Houston Texans according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Toney, Kansas City’s midseason pass-catching acquisition, did not play during the last three games after suffering a hamstring injury during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.

According to the report, wide receiver Mecole Hardman is likely to return on Christmas Eve when the Chiefs host the Seattle Seahawks. Hardman scored four touchdowns during the two games he played in prior to being placed on injured reserve with an abdominal injury.

When healthy, Toney was an explosive receiving option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars he had 90 yards of total offense and a receiving touchdown for Kansas City. He has though been injured throughout his career in the NFL, missing half of his possible games since being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

Kansas City (10-3) takes on the Houston Texans (1-11-1) at noon CT live on KCTV5.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

