Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

McKinnon’s 26-yard run in overtime clinches AFC West for Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates with teammates after making a...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates with teammates after making a catch for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By Nick Sloan and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KCTV/AP) — Jerick McKinnon had a 26-yard touchdown run in overtime and the Kansas City Chiefs got three touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes in a 30-24 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday that clinched their seventh straight AFC West title.

The Chiefs (11-3) got the ball first in overtime but had to punt it away after Mahomes was sacked by Blake Cashman on third down. Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled on a scramble on Houston’s first play, and it was recovered by Kansas City’s Willie Gay on the Texans’ 26.

McKinnon, who also had a TD reception, dashed untouched into the end zone on the next play.

Houston (1-12-1) tied it at 24 on a 29-yard field goal with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs had a chance to win it in regulation, but Harrison Butker’s 51-yard attempt was wide right.

Kansas City overcame two turnovers and a season-high 102 penalty yards to win for the seventh time in eight games.

Mills threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns sharing time at quarterback with Jeff Driskel. The Texans dropped their ninth straight game for their longest skid since losing the final 14 games of the 2013 season.

Kansas City’s streak of division titles is tied with the Rams (1973-79) for the second-longest in NFL history behind the Patriots, who captured 11 in a row in the AFC East from 2009-2019.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Snow
Overland Park snow crews to arrive early Monday morning
Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match...
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties
Independence Police investigating after man found dead at apartment complex
Local cyclists are rallying around a rider badly injured in a collision last week near the...
Cyclist recovering after hit-and-run near downtown Kansas City airport