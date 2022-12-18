KCPD searching for missing 14-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is asking for the public to help in its search for a missing 14-year-old girl.

KCPD said it is attempting to locate Tarronee Burris. According to police, she was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 7 a.m. in the area of 27th Street and Raytown Road.

She was wearing a black Nike coat, a gray and white Northface sweatshirt, dark blue distressed jeans and black Crocs. Police said she is 5-foot-1 and 145 pounds.

If located, police ask people to contact KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

