KCPD searching for missing 14-year-old girl

KCPD is asking for the public's help finding 14-year-old Tarronee Burris.
KCPD is asking for the public's help finding 14-year-old Tarronee Burris.(Kansas City Missouri Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is asking for the public to help in its search for a missing 14-year-old girl.

KCPD said it is attempting to locate Tarronee Burris. According to police, she was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 7 a.m. in the area of 27th Street and Raytown Road.

She was wearing a black Nike coat, a gray and white Northface sweatshirt, dark blue distressed jeans and black Crocs. Police said she is 5-foot-1 and 145 pounds.

If located, police ask people to contact KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

