Independence Police investigating after man found dead at apartment complex

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in the 1000 block of S. Brookside Avenue.

Police said they received a “man down” call at 3:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the area. Upon arrival, IPD officers found an adult male inside a vehicle that was parked in the complex’s parking lot.

According to police, it appeared the man suffered from a gunshot wound.

There is currently no suspect information at this time and police said an investigation is active.

