KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs attempt to wrap up their seventh consecutive AFC West title on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Follow along here for updates as quarterback Patrick Mahomes plays his first NFL game in his home state.

Here are our inactives for today's game against the Texans:



QB Shane Buechele

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Geron Christian

T Darian Kinnard

DE Malik Herring — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 18, 2022

The only thing standing between the Kansas City Chiefs and their seventh straight AFC West title are the lowly Houston Texans. https://t.co/PELiweswLd — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) December 18, 2022

According to a report, Kansas City expects to get one pass-catcher back Sunday and another to return against Seattle on Christmas Eve. https://t.co/ccZ2Pe4X2E — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) December 18, 2022

