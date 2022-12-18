FORECAST: Snow accumulation expected in the metro on Monday

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Clear skies and light winds this evening will send the low into the teens by daybreak on Sunday.

After that wind turns more southeasterly and that should help warm temperatures above freezing by the afternoon.

Clouds increase Sunday night ahead of our next storm system that will bring snow to the area early Monday that could mix in with rain by the afternoon as temperatures rise a few degrees above freezing. As for accumulation, we could see anywhere between a dusting up to 2″ across the area.

Tuesday we’ll take a break from any impactful weather but a storm system out of Canada will dive south across the country bringing measurable snow back to the area along with dangerously cold air behind it.

Temperatures will likely be in the single digits Thursday morning with many areas seeing morning lows several degrees below zero through the weekend.

This holiday weekend is also looking mainly dry, but one long range model is trying to hint at a few flurries arriving over the Christmas weekend. We’ll keep a close eye on how things shape up as we get closer to that time.

