FORECAST: Crazy cold closes weekend ahead of messy Monday

A cold morning is in store across the board. Most of us are waking up to temperatures in the teens and wind chills have dropped into the single digits for those to the north. The wind is not overly strong today, but it will be noticeable at times.

We need extra layers to start but will actually see our “warmest” afternoon of the next week. Expect highs to make a run at the upper 30s and a few could touch 40 degrees with some sunshine and clouds starting to build in later in the day ahead of our next approaching storm system.

That next storm system could bring us a bit of a messy Monday. It is a quick-moving storm but could drop some snow across the metro. The difficulty is that our temperatures will be near the freezing mark. For that reason, I am expecting rain to mix in at times as well.

Those that see more rain will have much lower snowfall totals. It looks like a dusting to 2 inches of snow will be possible around the region, mainly impacting the morning commute through the early afternoon. Even as snow begins to fall, there will likely be some melting on contact with the ground.

Temperatures drop a bit after Monday and we then have another storm system quickly brewing to the west for mid-week. Snow showers start to develop to our west Wednesday evening and spread into our area overnight. Expect Thursday to have intervals of snowfall and windy conditions. Partner that with absolutely frigid air, and it is going to be a nasty day.

Highs Thursday will actually be in the single digits in the morning, before plummeting through the afternoon and night while Friday morning will be some of the coldest air we have seen in quite some time, as most of us drop below zero. It will be dangerously cold, especially when you factor in the wind chill. Whatever snow does fall likely will stick around through Christmas.

