Cyclist recovering after hit-and-run near downtown Kansas City airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local cyclists are rallying around a rider badly injured in a collision last week near the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

Zac Owens suffered several fractures, severe cuts and bruises after a driver in the wrong lane hit him. He had been riding the loop around the airport, a popular spot for local cyclists because of its length, scenery and low traffic.

“I wanted to get a couple extra miles in,” Owens said.

Owens remembered seeing the approaching headlights of the white car. He soon realized that the car was on the left side of the road, but didn’t have time to react. He said could only get over to the right as far as he could and try to put up his hands.

The force of the collision flipped his bike over the concrete barrier into the highway running parallel to the outer road.

“At first it was confusion, then that turned to anger,” Owens said. “This is the worst thing that’s happened in my life.”

Owens said the driver then sped off, leaving him. Luckily another driver spotted the flashing lights on his wrecked bike and pulled over to see what had happened and called for an ambulance.

“Lo and behold it was my friend, John who rides in the same group,” he said.

Owens and other cyclists have been frustrated by a number of hit-and-run incidents this fall. Several riders connected to a group that meets at the Velo Garage and Tap House have been badly injured in recent months, including an employee at the business.

Kiley Sutter, the owner, had planned a holiday party for local bicyclists on Saturday night. With permission from Owens’ family and friends he incorporated a fundraiser into the event, a shot ski crafted by Owens’ friend Ryan Hostetler. He also wanted to raise awareness about smart cycling practices and attentive driving.

“I think it’s important for cyclists to be a community and look out for one another,” Sutter said.

Hostetler also started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Owens.

“We want to find the people responsible,” Hostetler said. “We’re all out there. There’s human beings behind that steering wheel and there’s human beings on the bikes.”

Owens has appreciated the help from his family, friends and cycling community. He also hoped that sharing his story would help find the driver of the white car that hit him, and encourage other drivers to pay attention to the road.

“I can’t imagine hitting somebody that violently and not stopping to help,” he said.

