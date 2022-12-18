Aging & Style
2 dead in crash outside of Excelsior Springs, Lawson

By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- Two people were killed in a crash near Excelsior Springs and Lawson, Mo. on Saturday afternoon.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 73-year-old James Massa and 88-year-old Victoria Kohler were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Salem Road just north of NE 152nd Street.

The crash, which happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, occurred when Massa’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck Kohler’s vehicle, which was heading north, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene, according to authorities.

It’s the 67th fatal crash investigated by Missouri Highway Patrol Troop A this year.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

