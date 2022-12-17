Woman recovering after being hit in the head with a rock while driving

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- A local business is rallying around an employee who nearly died after a rock struck her vehicle.

Eva Kearney, 27, had just left a meeting at her workplace, the Grove Spa and Boutique in Brookside.

Tammy Sciara, the owner, said her phone started ringing a few hours later.

“Her mom called to let me know she had been taken to the hospital,” Sciara said.

Sciara has been in close contact with Kearney’s family ever since. She said a rock had come crashing into Kearney’s car somewhere along the route, hitting her in the head.

The details of the incident still aren’t clear. Kansas City Police said they responded to a reports of a vehicle collision just south of Gregory and Sycamore. Sgt. Jake Becchina said Kearney’s car had obvious damage from an object coming through the windshield. He described it as a rock the size of a softball.

However, Kearney’s injuries have prevented her from giving police a full description of the incident, including the exact location. Officers believe a logical place would have been the 67th St. Bridge over I-435.

“We’re hopeful she’ll keep recovering,” Becchina said. “She’s the key piece in all this.”

In the meantime Sciara has started a . So far it has raised more than $18,000. She also hopes she can draw attention to the incident.

“We just needed to use this platform to catch whoever did this,” Sciara said. “I don’t know what the person was thinking who threw that rock but how could you not see that throwing a rock could kill someone.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.