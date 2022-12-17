Second person charged in relation to shooting at KCI that injured officer

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A second person was charged in relation to a shooting that injured two officers at Kansas City International Airport Friday morning.

Kevin Bloom, 40, was charged in Platte County with third-degree assault as well as resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.

Police took 34-year-old Lacy Perry into custody on Friday and charged her with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, detention, and disarming a peace officer or correctional officer. Bond for both Bloom and Perry is set at $50,000 and the two are being held at the Platte County jail.

Sgt. Jake Becchina said an officer was made aware of a suspicious vehicle in an airport economy parking lot near KCI before 5 a.m. and made an attempt to pull the car over.

The vehicle drove off, and the officer pursued it to the area of Cookingham Drive and Bern Street. The two cars crashed, and the responding officer suffered minor injuries from the collision.

Other first responders, including police officers, arrived at the scene of the crash. The additional law enforcement personnel placed two people from the suspect car, a man and a woman, into police vehicles. While one of the officers, who was a member KCI Airport Police, placed a suspect into a car, a struggle ensued and the officer was shot.

According to police, the officer that was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

