Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Second person charged in relation to shooting at KCI that injured officer

Kevin Bloom, 40, is being held on $50,000 bond in Platte County.
Kevin Bloom, 40, is being held on $50,000 bond in Platte County.(Platte County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A second person was charged in relation to a shooting that injured two officers at Kansas City International Airport Friday morning.

Kevin Bloom, 40, was charged in Platte County with third-degree assault as well as resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.

Police took 34-year-old Lacy Perry into custody on Friday and charged her with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, detention, and disarming a peace officer or correctional officer. Bond for both Bloom and Perry is set at $50,000 and the two are being held at the Platte County jail.

READ MORE: Charges filed in shooting that hurt 2 KCI officers

Sgt. Jake Becchina said an officer was made aware of a suspicious vehicle in an airport economy parking lot near KCI before 5 a.m. and made an attempt to pull the car over.

The vehicle drove off, and the officer pursued it to the area of Cookingham Drive and Bern Street. The two cars crashed, and the responding officer suffered minor injuries from the collision.

Other first responders, including police officers, arrived at the scene of the crash. The additional law enforcement personnel placed two people from the suspect car, a man and a woman, into police vehicles. While one of the officers, who was a member KCI Airport Police, placed a suspect into a car, a struggle ensued and the officer was shot.

According to police, the officer that was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Circuit Court Judge David Mason questions Lamar Johnson as he testifies on the stand during the...
Wrongful conviction case judge: Was there ‘rush’ to convict?
Lamar Johnson hearing Day 4
Lamar Johnson hearing now over, up to judge to decide
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during...
Man killed by police in Belton during armed disturbance
Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that...
KCK Family calls for compassionate release of John Calvin