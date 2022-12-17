Aging & Style
One dead in house fire in KCMO

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A house fire in the 5200 block of E. 28th Street left one person dead Saturday morning.

The Kansas City Missouri Fire Department said fire crews arrived at a single-family residential house at 9:19 a.m. to a house on fire. They saw smoke and fire showing when they arrived and made entry into a heavily boarded home.

KCFD said upon entry they recovered one victim who did not survive their injuries.

The incident is under investigation for cause and origin and is being investigated by KCPD Bomb and Arson.

