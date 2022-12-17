No. 8 Kansas dominates No. 14 Indiana, 84-62

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A dominant performance from start-to-finish helped No. 8 Kansas defeat No. 14 Indiana, 84-62.

The Jayhawks opened the game with a 12-2 run capped by a fastbreak that saw four people touch the ball en route to a layup for wing Kevin McCullar, prompting an Indiana timeout in the game’s opening four minutes. From there, the Jayhawks shot 51.5 percent from the floor and turned the Hoosiers over 23 times.

Redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. tallied his first career double-double, scoring 10 points and adding 10 assists.

Freshman wing Gradey Dick led Kansas in scoring on a day when its leader, Jalen Wilson, went just 4 for 18 from the floor. Wilson finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, but Dick had 18 points to go along with five steals in the win.

It was the third straight commanding victory for a KU squad over a Power Six opponent. Kansas defeated Missouri by 28 on the road last Saturday and beat Seton Hall by 26 at home to open December.

Indiana’s star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was limited throughout the game. Nine of his 13 points came in the second half after Kansas took a 44-29 lead into the halftime break.

The Jayhawks will return to Bloomington to play the Hoosiers in the second game of the home-and-home on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

KU improved to 10-1 and will play Harvard next Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse in the last game before Big 12 play begins.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.