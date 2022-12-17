Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

KU to unveil new banner-inspired jerseys

Kansas will wear their Phog-inspired jerseys for the first time Saturday when the Jayhawks take...
Kansas will wear their Phog-inspired jerseys for the first time Saturday when the Jayhawks take on No. 14 Indiana at Allen Fieldhouse.(KU Hoops/Twitter)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A new banner-inspired jersey is set to be unveiled by the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday morning.

The 8th-ranked Jayhawks will debut alternate jerseys featuring the font from the infamous “Pay Heed, All Who Enter: Beware of ‘THE PHOG’,” sign that hangs on the north end of Allen Fieldhouse. The sign was created by students prior to a game against Duke during the 1988 season.

Adidas’ white alternate jerseys feature “Kansas” across the chest in the “Pay Heed” font, and numbers in “THE PHOG” font. On the waistband of the shorts is a circus-font style “K” while just below the waistband on the back of the shorts is “THE PHOG” underlined as it appears on the banner.

KU released a video on Twitter Friday ahead of its Saturday matchup with No. 14 Indiana.

The Jayhawks and Hoosiers will tip-off the first game of their home-and-home series at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Head coach Bill Self and KU will make the return trip to Bloomington, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 for a game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Kansas is 9-1 and fresh off a 28-point victory at Missouri last Saturday. Indiana is 8-2 and lost 89-75 in Las Vegas last Saturday against No. 9 Arizona.

The alternate jerseys are available for sale at local Rally House locations.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) runs after a catch during the first half of an...
NFL fines Broncos WR for contacting official
FILE: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes in the pocket against Georgia during the first...
Alabama stars will play in Sugar Bowl against K-State
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack during the...
Chris Jones added to Chiefs injury report with illness
FILE: Kansas Jayhawks mascot during the first half of an NCAA college football game Texas Tech...
Report: KU agrees to contract extension with offensive coordinator