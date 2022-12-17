KU to unveil new banner-inspired jerseys

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A new banner-inspired jersey is set to be unveiled by the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday morning.

The 8th-ranked Jayhawks will debut alternate jerseys featuring the font from the infamous “Pay Heed, All Who Enter: Beware of ‘THE PHOG’,” sign that hangs on the north end of Allen Fieldhouse. The sign was created by students prior to a game against Duke during the 1988 season.

Adidas’ white alternate jerseys feature “Kansas” across the chest in the “Pay Heed” font, and numbers in “THE PHOG” font. On the waistband of the shorts is a circus-font style “K” while just below the waistband on the back of the shorts is “THE PHOG” underlined as it appears on the banner.

KU released a video on Twitter Friday ahead of its Saturday matchup with No. 14 Indiana.

The history speaks for itself.



𝓟𝓪𝔂𝓗𝓮𝓮𝓭 X #KUbball pic.twitter.com/eigYgk5KnC — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) December 16, 2022

The Jayhawks and Hoosiers will tip-off the first game of their home-and-home series at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Head coach Bill Self and KU will make the return trip to Bloomington, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 for a game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Kansas is 9-1 and fresh off a 28-point victory at Missouri last Saturday. Indiana is 8-2 and lost 89-75 in Las Vegas last Saturday against No. 9 Arizona.

The alternate jerseys are available for sale at local Rally House locations.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.