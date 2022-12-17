KC area Hy-Vee stores, Negro Leagues Museum collaborate to release Buck O’Neil bobblehead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hy-Vee stores in the Kansas City area have partnered with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to release a brand-new, limited-edition Buck O’Neil bobblehead, celebrating the city’s baseball legend.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hy-Vee on this very cool collectible celebration of Buck O’Neil and his long overdue induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame,” said Bob Kendrick, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President. “It’s a fun and fitting way to culminate our Thanks A Million, Buck celebration while continuing to raise funds and awareness for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, a place that Buck built and called home for the last 16 years of his illustrious life.”

Bobbleheads will be sold for $10 and all proceeds will benefit the museum.

They went on sale on Friday and will be available while supplies last at nineteen are Hy-Vee locations.

