FORECAST: Chilly Saturday with highs barely near freezing

By Alena Lee
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Cloudy skies and a cold morning with temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s. When you factor in a northwest breeze between 10 and 15 mph that’ll give you wind chills in the single digits for our far northern counties.

This afternoon look for sunshine and highs near freezing. A slight warmup is on the way Sunday but it’s all downhill from here with temperatures. By Monday a few flurries or a wintry mix will be possible to start with a blast of cold air moving in after a second system arrives on Wednesday.

Snow showers are likely as early as Wednesday evening leading into the first half of Thursday. After that system exits look for a sudden drop in temperatures. Afternoon highs will barely warm into the teens while morning lows dip down near or below zero.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

