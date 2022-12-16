Aging & Style
Wichita man arrested for abducting child in Arkansas

David Roark.
David Roark.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it has arrested 35-year-old David E. Roark of Wichita on multiple charges concerning the abduction of a child from Arkansas, as well as outstanding warrants from Kentucky. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit (EMCU) and the White County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, a WPD Patrol North supervisor was contacted by a detective sergeant with the White County Sheriff’s Office requesting help locating a missing child from their jurisdiction. Wichita police were told that a 14-year-old girl had left her home in Arkansas in early November and not returned. A follow-up investigation by White County detectives revealed she had been seen in a convenience store with a man before leaving in a vehicle with that man.

The man was identified as Roark, who was found to have two warrants from the state of Kentucky. Additional information provided by White County suggested that the suspect was possibly in the Wichita area. EMCU and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit began investigating and located an address in the 1800 block of N. Litchfield, where it was believed the suspect was staying.

Roark was seen leaving the home and taken into custody. The missing child was then located in a closet inside the house. Both were transported to EMCU for additional interviews, where it was discovered further crimes had occurred in Wichita. A search warrant for the residence was executed, and Roark was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on local charges and the two Kentucky warrants.

