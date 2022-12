This Sunday night get ready to grab your hot cocoa and cozy up on the couch for the latest CBS original holiday movie ‘When Christmas was Young.’ Bill chats with actress Karen David about the Nashville music based film and what it was like to work with Missouri native Sheryl Crow. You can catch ‘When Christmas was Young’ Sunday night at 7:30pm right here on KCTV5.

