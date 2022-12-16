Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Solay

Solay.
Solay.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Wayside Waifs)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Solay, a 2-year-old mixed breed dog, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.

She’s a sweet, energetic dog who loves people.

This 61-pound girl may seem too big to be a lap dog, but she enjoys snuggling. At least she can rest her head on your lap!

For more information about Solay, click here.

If you’d like to meet her in person and have a Slumber Pawty with her (a weeklong “trial” run to make sure she fits well in your family before you officially adopt her), reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-986-4426 and schedule a time to meet her!

