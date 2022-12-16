Pet of the Day: Solay

Solay, a 2-year-old mixed breed dog, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.

She’s a sweet, energetic dog who loves people.

This 61-pound girl may seem too big to be a lap dog, but she enjoys snuggling. At least she can rest her head on your lap!

For more information about Solay, click here.

If you’d like to meet her in person and have a Slumber Pawty with her (a weeklong “trial” run to make sure she fits well in your family before you officially adopt her), reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-986-4426 and schedule a time to meet her!

