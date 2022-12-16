Aging & Style
Olathe schools asking student guardians to complete survey for bus transportation

FILE — The school district stated the survey to be filled out by Friday, Dec. 16 was for initial feedback only.(MaxPixel)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Public Schools has asked for public feedback from school families about bus routes.

The school district stated the survey to be filled out by Friday, Dec. 16 was for initial feedback only.

Olathe Public Schools announced Wednesday it will be implementing “rolling transportation blackouts” early next year due to “an uptick in driver absences due to illness.” The district and DS Bus Lines will start the rolling blackouts for bus routes on Jan. 5, 2023.

That means service will be eliminated for certain routes on specific days of the week. Thus, families will need to find alternate transportation to get children to and from school on “blackout” days.

The district said that they “are no longer able to provide transportation under [their] current model” and that they “simply do not have enough manpower to staff all the bus routes in [their] district.”

To fill out the survey, click here.

