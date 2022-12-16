Officer shot near KCI, taken to hospital Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An officer was shot early Friday morning near the Kansas City airport, according to police.

Police and emergency crews responded around 5 a.m. to the area near Cookingham Drive and Bern Street, near Kansas City International Airport, in response to the incident. Police said a KCI officer was shot and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News as we gather more information throughout the morning.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.