Man killed by police in Belton during armed disturbance

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night.

Belton Police Department officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the armed disturbance call on Hargis Street just west of North Scott Avenue. There they found a man with a handgun and ordered him to drop it. When he refused to follow officers’ orders, one of the officers used a Taser on him, according to police.

The man continued to hold the gun, and raised it at officers, police said. That’s when one of the officers shot the man, who was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The man with the gun was later identified as 25-year-old William F. Blakely, of Belton. Next of kin has been notified.

No police were injured during the incident. This is an ongoing investigation. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called in to have its Division of Drug & Crime investigate the officer-involved shooting.

It is standard for third-party agencies to take over officer-involved shootings from the department whose officer was involved.

