Report: KU agrees to contract extension with offensive coordinator

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The architect of the Kansas Jayhawks’ offense is staying in Lawrence for the foreseeable future. Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and the university agreed to terms on an extension that keeps him in Lawrence for at least five years, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

Kotelnicki coordinated a Jayhawk offense that ranked fifth in yards per play in Division 1 this season. He was instrumental in orchestrating a KU offense that led to a 6-6 record and the school’s first bowl game since the 2008 season.

In November, head coach Lance Leipold agreed to an extension that keeps him at KU through the 2029 season.

KU averaged 34.2 points per game and got off to a 5-0 start before starting quarterback Jalon Daniels separated his shoulder during the Jayhawks’ game against TCU.

Kansas takes on Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28. That game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. CT.

