Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Report: KU agrees to contract extension with offensive coordinator

FILE: Kansas Jayhawks mascot during the first half of an NCAA college football game Texas Tech...
FILE: Kansas Jayhawks mascot during the first half of an NCAA college football game Texas Tech in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The architect of the Kansas Jayhawks’ offense is staying in Lawrence for the foreseeable future. Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and the university agreed to terms on an extension that keeps him in Lawrence for at least five years, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

Kotelnicki coordinated a Jayhawk offense that ranked fifth in yards per play in Division 1 this season. He was instrumental in orchestrating a KU offense that led to a 6-6 record and the school’s first bowl game since the 2008 season.

In November, head coach Lance Leipold agreed to an extension that keeps him at KU through the 2029 season.

READ MORE: Leipold signs extension that keeps him at KU through 2029

KU averaged 34.2 points per game and got off to a 5-0 start before starting quarterback Jalon Daniels separated his shoulder during the Jayhawks’ game against TCU.

Kansas takes on Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28. That game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack during the...
Chris Jones added to Chiefs injury report with illness
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrate...
Chiefs’ Reid: Kelce was destined to be ‘something special’
Billie Jean Moore passes away at 79.
Basketball world mourns passing of Billie Moore
Longtime Chiefs fans are being treated to an inside look at their franchise from a man who...
Chiefs: Tim Grunhard's new book tells inside story