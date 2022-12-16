KC man sentenced for stealing, illegally possessing firearm used in killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced Thursday in federal court for possessing a firearm he stole from a victim that was used to kill the victim.

Larry D. Bradley, 54, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. He was found guilty on May 11, 2022, of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm and receiving a firearm while under indictment for a felony. Bradley has been in federal custody since he was arrested on July 9, 2021.

According to court documents, officers with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were dispatched on March 20, 2020, to a residence on a reported shooting. When they arrived they found Thomas Willett suffering from a fatal gunshot wound on the floor of the residence.

Officers learned that in the heat of an argument Bradley shot Willett with a Glock .40-caliber handgun before fleeing from the residence with the firearm. With the assistance of a police dog, officers found him hiding inside a trailer. He no longer had the firearm, but eventually led officers to a tire where he had hidden the gun.

Bradley later admitted to stealing the firearm from Willett a couple days before the shooting. According to testimony during Bradley’s trial, a conflict came about between the two men because Willett was unwilling to support Bradley’s heroin habit. Bradley had pulled a knife on Willett a few days earlier and stated several times that he wanted to hurt Willett.

Prior felony convictions for first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery made it illegal for Bradley to possess a firearm. At the time he stole the firearm he was also under indictment for the felony possession of methamphetamine.

