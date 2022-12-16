‘It’s not a game’: Recovering addict, father describe dangers of fentanyl

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – KCTV5 has consistently reported on the dangers of fentanyl, and now we’re hearing firsthand what it was like to be addicted to the deadly drug.

“I thought it was like Xanax or something,” said Jim. His name is not Jim, but that’s what he wanted us to call him to protect his identity.

At just 15 years old, Jim became a fentanyl addict. It all started when Jim was seriously injured and placed on prescription painkillers. Then one day, he turned to street drugs, thinking it was Percocet.

“At first, they hit you, they hit you really hard. They’ll make you fall asleep and doze off,” said Jim. “When I realized this it’s not even the same thing, that it’s basically like a clone, like a replica of it, but with fentanyl.”

It gave him a high like he never experienced before, and he began to spin out of control.

A fentanyl addict's parent spoke to KCTV5 on the dangers of drug overdose. (KCTV5)

“That’s when I realized ‘oh it’s not like weed,’ you know, like weed where I could control it,” Jim relayed.

He was getting the drug at school.

“Kids will just walk out the door to the school and walk to their cars, chill in their cars and do drugs,” he told KCTV5.

With a few simple clicks, he was also getting fentanyl on social media.

“It’s as easy as buying clothes or whatever online that’s how easy it is,” said Jim.

ALSO READ: Billboards unveiled Wednesday as mothers band together against fentanyl

The drug was also cheap, cheaper than a cup of coffee, sometimes just $2, he said.

Then the high began to fade. It also made him incredibly sick.

“Like it just aches in my bones, my bones would cramp up,” recalled Jim. “It’s a pain that like starts eating you inside out. Eating while you’re on that drug. It makes you feel like you’re just going to throw everything up.”

He knew every time he took a pill he was gambling with his life, but the more he tried to resist, the sicker he would get.

“Not being able to lay down and sleep or eat or anything,” said Jim. “It just gets stuck in a position of just doing it not to feel sick.”

“I was thinking maybe it was something like mental issue or something like that?” said Pedro, Jim’s father.

Pedro is also not his real name. He said he did not learn about his son’s addiction until Jim ended up in the emergency room.

“They know he was on drugs, he was high,” said Pedro.

Pedro said he knew his son needed help. And Jim was not alone.

“We have 20 or more patients who are between the age of 15 and 19 years of age,” said Dr. Roopa Sethi, an addiction psychiatrist with the University of Kansas Health System Addiction Treatment Center.

Dr. Roopa Sethi, an addiction psychiatrist with the University of Kansas Health System Addiction Treatment Center. (KCTV5)

Recently, the center lowered the age limit of patients served from 19 to 15 years old.

“So, in this age group, we are seeing mostly opioids and I have to say they’re mostly using the non-pharmaceutical fentanyl,” Sethi said.

Most commonly known as the M-30 pill or street oxy, oxycodone laced with fentanyl.

“Which is actually 5200 more potent than morphine,” said Dr. Sethi. “80% of our patients use this fentanyl or M30 Pills.”

Treatment usually involves medication, therapy, or psychotherapy.

“Once they are in treatment, their chances of overdosing are much lesser as compared to somebody who’s not on treatment and not on medication,” said Dr. Sethi.

However, the doctor said the potential for relapse is high.

“Which is the biggest challenge because sometimes they will come to our clinic, start treatment, but then relapse back on fentanyl and then we will not be able to get them back,” said Sethi.

It’s even forced the clinic to change the way they treat patients.

“We have been more liberal with how much we can prescribe as long as we can prescribe a patient,” the physician said.

Jim is now into his fourth week of treatment.

“But, it’s this easy to go right back, just because you got that little itch on the back of your neck,” said Jim as he snapped his fingers.

Despite the itch, he’s determined to stay clean. He has even found his own remedies.

“I started smoking and that’s what really helped me. It helps with just being able to relax,” said Jim. “Feeling good, feeling like healthy, eating. Like eating even feels good.”

He is on the mend, but he sees others taking the fentanyl fall. Three friends overdosed and died this year.

“They’re all around my age, I think they were 15,” said Jim. “That’s what keeps me going because I don’t ever want my parents in a position where they walk in and see me like that.”

Father and son said it’s imperative for parents to communicate and seek help, no matter the cost.

If your child or you know someone suffering from drug addiction, you can contact the Addiction Treatment Center at the University of Kansas Health System at (913) 588-6493. (KCTV5)

“Until they die. No. I think the life of your sons is more important than what the other people say about you and your family,” said Pedro.

Anger, sadness and more. Their family has been through it all. They share now in hopes of saving others from their fate.

“I don’t think people know the magnitude of this can be done in the future if we don’t stop on time,” said Pedro.

“Just to open up the book and keep it closed. Just share the story and show people this. It’s not a game, this could cost you your life,” said Jim.

With the new chapter on life, Jim has goals of graduating from high school, getting a job and saving up to buy his own car.

If your child or you know someone suffering from drug addiction, you can contact the Addiction Treatment Center at the University of Kansas Health System. The number is (913) 588-6493. If you reach the voicemail, Dr. Sethi said to leave a message and someone will return your call in 1-2 business days.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.