‘Historic day for public safety’: Women hold chief positions in KCMO police, fire departments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves is making history alongside Kansas City Fire Chief Donna Lake, as women lead both the city’s fire and police departments.

After a closed-door meeting Thursday, the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners named Graves as the KCPD’s police chief around 9:40 a.m. Graves was officially sworn in around 11:30 a.m. the same day.

The police board selected Graves from three finalists, including external candidates Scott Ebner and DeShawn Beaufort. Ebner is a retired Lieutenant Colonel and Deputy Superintendent of Administration for New Jersey State Police with 27 years of experience. Inspector Beaufort is a 25-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department.

“This is my city and, to be the first female police chief in my city, I have no words,” Graves said.

Graves began her career with the KCPD in 1997 as a civilian records clerk while studying at UMKC. On Thursday, she became Kansas City’s 48th police chief.

“The board is very proud of appointing the first permanent female chief in the 148-year history of this police department,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

Two women have held interim police chief positions at the KCPD.

Several coworkers who worked with Graves while she was a records clerk and as a police officer congratulated her with hugs and few tears.

“I’m so proud of you,” Kansas City Police Sgt. Janice Heins said, embracing Graves.

Graves said Heins inspired her to become a police officer.

“It’s a huge moment and I know she is the right person,” Heins said. “She is going to do great things. She’s smart. She’s always been a great cop. She knows what this place needs.”

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Karl Oakman went to the same high school as Graves: J.C. Harmon High School.

“It’s always exciting when someone from your same high school has gone on to bigger and better things,” Chief Oakman said. “You really have to have a chief that other departments can work with to continue to make the metro the best place to live.”

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Chief Donna Lake called the day a historic day for public safety in Kansas City.

“Two women at the helms of the fire department and police department,” Chief Lake said. “I’ve known Stacey for quite a while and I’m very proud of her. I think she will move the organization in a positive direction for the community.”

Graves said her top priorities include community engagement, accountability, transparency, and reducing violent crime.

“I will be that front-facing communicator that the city wants and needs,” Graves said. “Being part of the community, and bringing the community and the police together so that we can work together and really make our city the safest city.”

Lucas said police board members made their decision based on which candidate could improve safety, address violent crime long-term, and create change with the support of rank-and-file officers and community members.

“I don’t think this is status quo at all,” Mayor Lucas said. “I think as you see Chief Graves execute long-term on her plans and her vision, I think that she is just as creative and as innovative as any of the candidates that came before us.”

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division is investigating the KCPD’s hiring practices following allegations of racism and discrimination. This week, Mayor Lucas confirmed the police board is conducting a separate investigation into whistleblower allegations made by former Associate General Counsel Ryan McCarty against the police department’s top attorney Holly Dodge and Interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin.

Graves said she plans to be an open book and face issues head-on including the current investigations.

“If there’s something that we’re doing wrong, the motto is: Mess up, fess up, move on,” Graves said. “‘Move on’ isn’t ‘forget about it.’ Learn from it and move forward in a better way.”

Community Reaction

“At MORE2, we are concerned about the ongoing allegations, particularly from Black officers, who haven’t risen the ranks due to racism within the department. Therefore, we remain skeptical of the people who have risen the ranks in that environment,” MORE2 Executive Director Lora McDonald said. “We also hold the value of allowing leaders to be their best selves, and we will grant her that opportunity, too. Congratulations to her and may she do right by the people of this community, all of them.”

Pastor Darron Edwards, community member and organizer for Getting to the Heart of the Matter, said he thought Graves was the clear choice out of the three candidates.

“I think the process needs to be worked on to be more transparent for future police chiefs, but I think they got it right this time,” Edwards said. “She walked over to me, shook my hand and said, ‘Let’s get to work.’”

Edwards said Graves has been visible in the community prior to becoming police chief.

“I’ve seen her work with the mayor,” Edwards said. “I’ve seen her work with the prosecutor. I think we are about to see something in Kansas City that we haven’t seen in such a long time. That is a great breath of fresh air. I leave today excited about the next few months and years.”

