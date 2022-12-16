FORECAST: KC in store for a bitterly cold Friday

Clouds are expected to build in during the evening and overnight hours. They will likely stick around for the rest of the workweek. Expect temperatures to gradually fall during the evening, leading to area temperatures falling into the upper 20s by daybreak. The wind will blow in at a steady pace of about 10 mph, dropping wind chills into the upper teens by morning. The cold air is just getting started; even more bitterly cold air arrives next week. In the meantime, it’s time to dig out your warmest clothing. Friday shows no signs of improvement, with lows in the 20s and highs in the lower to middle 30s. This cold air is expected to stay locked in this weekend. Saturday is expected to bring fair skies into our area, but the day will be very cold. Lows will begin in the upper teens to lower 20s. High temperatures will struggle to reach 30 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.