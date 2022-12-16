FORECAST: Highs around 30 Friday with big wind gusts

Low pressure remains well to the north of us, but continues to filter in breezy conditions and cold Canadian air from up north. Temperatures Friday afternoon will hover around freezing. We’ll see gusty conditions through the day, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Sustained winds are expected out of the west or northwest between 15 and 20 mph. This means that morning wind chill values may drop near the single digits, and afternoon values will be more likely in the upper teens. Make sure to layer-up yourself and the kids as they head off to school or travel for the holidays.

There’s an opportunity for some isolated flurries for our northern counties. Today is not out of the picture, but partly-sunny skies will be more common for the rest of us. We will continue with this trend into the weekend as low pressure continues to move back into Canada through Lake Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. High pressure will take over, which will aid in increasing temperatures closer to seasonal within the upper 30s. We are monitoring a small upper-level low that will pull colder air from up north and provide a small opportunity for a winter remix. This storm system sets in place a significant drop in temperatures.

By next Tuesday, a large area of low-pressure wheel tracks south from the northwest, and with it comes a better opportunity for snow showers Wednesday overnight into Thursday early morning. Models are much more confident in the snow shower threat. However, we have been seeing drastic changes to snowfall accumulation through the past 24 hours. We do anticipate measurable snow, but the amount may range between an inch to 6 inches. The storm system comes with a polar plunge from northern Canada that will drop temperatures down to the lower teens for afternoon highs and morning lows either in the single digits or floating around zero.

By Christmas Day, morning lows are expected between 5 and 10 degrees, with the afternoon in the lower 20s.

