Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Enhancements coming to Johnson County Square in 2023

Johnson County and the city of Olathe are bringing enhancements to Johnson County Square.
Johnson County and the city of Olathe are bringing enhancements to Johnson County Square.(Johnson County Kansas)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The New Year will bring new enhancements to the Johnson County Square in downtown Olathe.

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted Thursday to authorize an increase of $900,000 for the Johnson County Square Phase 2 Project. It passed with a 4-3 vote.

Funding will be added to the $2 million initially authorized by the board on Aug. 4, 2022. The total cost of the project will be evenly split between Johnson County and the city of Olathe.

Plans include the development of the historical plaza, multi-use platform, art garden play area and tree grove seating area.

“This project has experienced escalation as a result of industry inflation pressures, material availability and other market conditions,” Assistant County Manager Joe Waters said in a release. Waters added the need for additional funding was not taken lightly and came following efforts to trim unanticipated higher bids.

The large community green space will continue to be the centerpiece of the Johnson County Square for use by the public as well as scheduled concerts, events and other activities.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kyle P. Barrett, a 39-year-old from Lawson, Missouri, was charged with leaving the scene of an...
Driver accused of hitting child getting off bus in Excelsior Springs arrested, charged
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Missouri brothers catch largest raccoon in state history
FILE — The school district stated the survey to be filled out by Friday, Dec. 16 was for...
Olathe schools asking student guardians to complete survey for bus transportation
Gavel on sounding block
KC man sentenced for stealing, illegally possessing firearm used in killing