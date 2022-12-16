Enhancements coming to Johnson County Square in 2023

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The New Year will bring new enhancements to the Johnson County Square in downtown Olathe.

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted Thursday to authorize an increase of $900,000 for the Johnson County Square Phase 2 Project. It passed with a 4-3 vote.

Funding will be added to the $2 million initially authorized by the board on Aug. 4, 2022. The total cost of the project will be evenly split between Johnson County and the city of Olathe.

Plans include the development of the historical plaza, multi-use platform, art garden play area and tree grove seating area.

“This project has experienced escalation as a result of industry inflation pressures, material availability and other market conditions,” Assistant County Manager Joe Waters said in a release. Waters added the need for additional funding was not taken lightly and came following efforts to trim unanticipated higher bids.

The large community green space will continue to be the centerpiece of the Johnson County Square for use by the public as well as scheduled concerts, events and other activities.

