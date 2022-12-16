Driver who hit child getting off bus in Excelsior Springs found & arrested, police say

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say they have located and arrested the driver who hit a young boy getting off a school bus in Excelsior Springs on Thursday.

The 7 year old was leaving the bus, on West 92 Highway near Cameron Road, when he was struck by a black Chevrolet S-10 pickup, which then fled the scene northbound on U.S. 69 Highway.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was alert at the scene.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos Thursday afternoon following the incident. In the photos, the pickup can be seen speeding past the open school bus door.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

This was the second elementary student in the Kansas City metro who was injured in a hit-and-run in as many days. The Independence Police Department is also looking for a driver who hit an elementary student getting off a bus on Wednesday and left the scene. You can learn more about Wednesday’s incident here.

