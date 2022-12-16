Driver accused of hitting child getting off bus in Excelsior Springs arrested, charged

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said they found and arrested the driver who hit a young boy getting off a school bus in Excelsior Springs on Thursday.

The 7-year-old was leaving the bus, on West 92 Highway near Cameron Road, when he was struck by a black Chevrolet S-10 pickup, which then fled the scene northbound on U.S. Highway 69.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was alert at the scene.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos Thursday afternoon following the incident. In the photos, the pickup can be seen speeding past the open school bus door.

Kyle P. Barrett, a 39-year-old man from Lawson, Missouri, was charged Friday with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury. He was being held on a $50,000 bond.

This was the second elementary student in the Kansas City metro who was injured in a hit-and-run in as many days. The Independence Police Department is also looking for a driver who hit an elementary student getting off a bus on Wednesday and left the scene. You can learn more about Wednesday’s incident here.

