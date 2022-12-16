Community reacts to appointment of new Kansas City police chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday.

She is the first female police chief for the department, which is something several people present remarked on. One of them was Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Chief Donna Lake, who became that department’s first female chief three years ago.

“It’s a historic day for public safety here in Kansas City, to have two women at the helms of the fire department and police department,” Chief Lake said. “I’ve known Stacey for quite a while and I’m very proud of her. I think she will move the organization in a positive direction for the community. It gives our young people something to aspire to, especially young women.”

Graves has 25 years of experience with the KCPD. She was one of three finalists for the spot.

Concerns about the process

The Board of Police Commissioners indicated they hired a search firm to find candidates and chose the three from a field of 21. They did not name all those who applied. That’s just one of the aspects of the process that some in the community had criticized.

“We didn’t get to really see the qualifications of these candidates,” said Damon Daniel, president of the Ad-Hoc Group Against Crime. “We didn’t get to see what the criteria was that the board used when they made the selection.”

Ad-Hoc has been working as a “bridge between the community and the criminal justice system” since 1977.

Daniel was neither critical nor complimentary of Graves, but he had plenty to say about the board as the entity making the hiring decision. For years, there have been concerns about how well the board represents residents of Kansas City. The five-person board includes only one person elected by residents, which is the mayor. The others are all appointed by the governor.

“I am very critical of the board in its ability to fully hear and listen to the community, as well as dig into the issues that are that are hurting the police department in its ability to have really good relationships, particularly with communities of color,” said Daniel.

Looking to the future

Daniel’s remarks about Graves were more hopeful than decisive.

“My hope is that she has the support, not only from the community but from within, to address the good old boy clubs and racism and get the support that she needs to build the capacity to develop really good relationships with the community,” Daniel said. “The relationships with community have been deteriorating for some time.”

Graves described exactly that when asked about her goals.

“One of my first is building bridges and that is going out into the community, being part of the community, and bringing the community and the police together so that we can work together and really make our city the safest city and maybe be a national model for that,” Graves said.

Graves said her top priorities include community engagement, accountability, transparency, and reducing violent crime.

“I will be that front-facing communicator that the city wants and needs,” she said.

When questioned about a current DOJ investigation into the department’s hiring practices, and a separate investigation into whistleblower allegations against the police department’s top attorney and interim police chief, Graves said she plans to be an open book and face issues head-on.

Another community activist who was critical of the process was, nonetheless, elated about the outcome.

“I do think the process needs to be worked on in terms of being transparent as we look for future police chiefs, but I think they got it right this time,” said Rev. Darron Edwards, Pastor of United Believers Community Church.

Edwards joined with other faith leaders in 2020 to create Getting to the Heart of the Matter to “establish the Faith community as a bridge between these groups to enhance trust, communication and cooperation.” The group also works with at-risk youth in an effort to reduce crime.

“I believe she is going to be a collaborator,” Edwards said of Graves. “I believe she is going to be a communicator, someone who is front-facing to the media and community to address the problems that plague Kansas City. I’ve seen her work with the mayor. I’ve seen her work with the prosecutor. I think we are about to see something in Kansas City that we haven’t seen in such a long time that is a great breath of fresh air.”

Graves is the only internal candidate among the three finalists announced. Not since the 1970s has the Board of Police Commissioners selected a chief from outside the KCPD. Someone who knows the department and has lived in the city for decades is an asset for some. But, for one racial justice organization, it’s a cause for concern.

Lora McDonald, the executive director of MORE2 issued the following statement:

At MORE2, we are concerned about the ongoing allegations, particularly from Black officers, who haven’t risen the ranks due to racism within the department. Therefore, we remain skeptical of the people who have risen the ranks in that environment. We also hold the value of allowing leaders to be their best selves, and we will grant her that opportunity, too. Congratulations to her and may she do right by the people of this community, all of them.

Mayor’s take on qualifications

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas listed what the board members considered in making their decision.

“We talked about who has a vision for making Kansas City safer, who knows the issues of Kansas City and, frankly, who is going to be an innovator who will go into any room,” Lucas described, “whether those are rooms where we’ve had fights in the past, and simply say, ‘Look, we’re here to build the best police department possible in the safest city possible.’”

“I think we wanted to get a few key answers,” Lucas continued. “One: How can we make this city safer? Who has a vision for how we can address violent crime long term in the city? And who can make sure that as we build, change our police department, that we have the support of our rank and file officers and our community members? And, as we reviewed all of our candidates and looked at the hearing and saw public comment, we saw Chief Graves as someone who’s had a track record of working with community organizations from every part of Kansas City, working with her fellow officers, working with all types of folks. Our prosecutors and beyond.”

Law enforcement response

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd was effusive about the selection of Graves.

“I think Stacey Graves promises to be a really tremendous chief for Kansas City,” Zahnd opined. “She’s able to represent all Kansas Citians, partly because she’s been in the department so long. She knows not only the Kansas City Police Department, but she knows Kansas City.”

Kansas City extends into multiple counties. A portion of Kansas City’s Northland is in Platte County. The most populous part of the city is in Jackson County.

That county’s prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker, issued the following statement:

We should acknowledge that the board has named its first permanent woman chief in nearly 150 years. I want to assure the community that I will continue to do my job as your Prosecutor, as I’ve demonstrated for more than a decade. As always, we welcome any partnership that comes from law enforcement agencies in our community.

