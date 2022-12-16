Aging & Style
Chris Young, Trace Adkins to highlight country music festival at The Legends

Chris Young performs during the 3rd Annual Stars and Strings Tribute at the Chicago Theatre on...
Chris Young performs during the 3rd Annual Stars and Strings Tribute at the Chicago Theatre on Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Monarchs announced Friday morning their home ballpark, Legends Field, will host a country music festival in the late spring.

Titled “Country Roots,” the festival will host artists Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Gabby Barrett, Clay Walker and Jo Dee Messina on Saturday, May 13.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

According to the festival website, the event will also have bars (featuring craft whiskey cocktails and more), craft food and retail vendors, outdoor game experiences, a line dancing area and art installations.

Any food and retail vendor wishing to be involved can contact info@CountryRootsFest.com for information.

