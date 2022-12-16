Aging & Style
Chris Jones added to Chiefs injury report with illness

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack during the...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An illness that caused defensive tackle Chris Jones to miss practice Friday led the Kansas City Chiefs to add the defensive star to the injury report.

Jones is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Along with his addition, wide receiver Kadarius Toney is listed as questionable after being a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday this week. Toney hasn’t played since the Chiefs’ Week 11 win at the Los Angeles Chargers.

“We’ll just see how he made it through today and where we go from there,” head coach Andy Reid said Friday.

Reid said he’s “leaning toward” not playing wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who was designated to return to practice after four weeks spent on injured reserve with an abdominal injury. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a right hand sprain and was listed on the injury report, but Reid said it was just tender and that Mahomes would play this week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

